NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.48

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.48 and last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 298510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.