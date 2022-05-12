NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.30

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.30 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 5139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.