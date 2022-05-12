NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $94,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $10.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,589. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $253.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

