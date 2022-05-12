Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay Sells 650,000 Shares of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.43), for a total value of A$399,750.00 ($277,604.17).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay sold 350,000 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.32), for a total transaction of A$664,300.00 ($461,319.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 65.46 and a quick ratio of 65.13.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

