Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Robert J. Weyers Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

