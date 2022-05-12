Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.96 EPS.

NOMD traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 168,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,716. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.