Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,692 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.