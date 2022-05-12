Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,692 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nomura by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Nomura by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 309,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

