Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.20 ($11.79) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.
NRDBY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 177,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,176. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
