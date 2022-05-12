Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Down 0.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

