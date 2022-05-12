Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Decreased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

