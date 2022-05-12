Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

