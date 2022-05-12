Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NWPX opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $287.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

