NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.90

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 89085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$186,867.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,880.76. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$202,326.18. Insiders sold a total of 227,353 shares of company stock worth $2,115,062 over the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

