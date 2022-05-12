Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $10.56

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $9.54. Novonix shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24.

About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

