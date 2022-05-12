NOW Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,803.00 (NOW)

NOW Token (NOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NOW Token Coin Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

