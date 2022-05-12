Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 802,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.