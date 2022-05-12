NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 947,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.38). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after buying an additional 1,851,918 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 442,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.