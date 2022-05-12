Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,300 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Nutanix worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,199. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

