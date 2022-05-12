Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.21

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

