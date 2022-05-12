NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
Further Reading
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.