NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $439.15 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $66.48 or 0.00234543 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $439.15 million and approximately $469.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,882,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,546 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

