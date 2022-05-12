Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 241,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,555,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

