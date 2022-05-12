OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OFS opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the third quarter worth $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

