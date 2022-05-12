Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $74,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

ODFL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.60. 9,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,721. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.