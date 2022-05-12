OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 4,770 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

