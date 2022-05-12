OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,680 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.57% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of KJUL opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

