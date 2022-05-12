OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

