OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.35% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBUY opened at $18.77 on Thursday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.