OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $69.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

