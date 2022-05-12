OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

