OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. OLO has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

