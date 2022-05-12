Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 2.8%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.00 and last traded at C$54.00. Approximately 3,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.56.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.