Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

OMER traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 1,178,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

