ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.07

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in ON24 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

