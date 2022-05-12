ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

ON24 stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ON24 by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,540,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

