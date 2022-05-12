OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The company has a market cap of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 over the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

