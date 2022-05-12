ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
ONE Gas stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.
In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
