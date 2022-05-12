OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Cap of $220,642.81

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $220,642.81 and approximately $39,393.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,251.93 or 1.00067836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

