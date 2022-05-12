Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report $49.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.96 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $210.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.07 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.97 million, a PE ratio of -175.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

