OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.