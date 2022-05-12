Opium (OPIUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $303,159.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Opium has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $303,159.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00580194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,827.95 or 2.09754798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

