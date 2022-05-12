OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Vice Chairman Purchases $249,984.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,236. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.