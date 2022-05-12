OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Vice Chairman Purchases $249,984.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,236. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

