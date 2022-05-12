Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.