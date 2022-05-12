Oppenheimer Comments on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRBU. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

