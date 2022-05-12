Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 204,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

