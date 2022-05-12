O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $720.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $722.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ORLY stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.53. 810,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,313. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $681.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

