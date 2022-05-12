O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $111,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $10.53 on Thursday, hitting $618.06. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

