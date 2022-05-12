Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

OEC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

