Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ONL opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.