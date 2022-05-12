Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ONL opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

