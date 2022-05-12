Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 14,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,329. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.